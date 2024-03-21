MSU announces arrival of ‘Hate Ends Now Cattle Car’ exhibit

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is proud to announce the arrival of the Hate Ends Now Cattle Car exhibit.

Attendees have the opportunity to journey through history via an immersive 360-degree multimedia presentation, hosted within a replica of a cattle car from World War II.

These transport vehicles were historically utilized to relocate persecuted communities, such as Jews, to concentration and extermination camps during the Holocaust.

Presentations for the exhibition are scheduled every thirty minutes throughout the day.

“It’s a great opportunity for Mississippians to visit the mini Holocaust museum without traveling to Washington D.C. There will be artifacts from that time period. They will also be able to view the cattle car. This will be behind Bost and Barnes and Noble across from the station. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no cost to participate,” said Jariyah Lowe, 4H Ambassador.

The event is co-sponsored by Hillel, the Jewish Student Association, MSU Extension and 4H, the USDA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, and the National Association of RC&D Councils.

