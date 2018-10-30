MSU Announces Renovations To “The Hump”

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics / WCBI) – Mississippi State University announced on Tuesday that the Humphrey Coliseum will become one of the premier arenas in the nation as major renovation plans were announced for the 43-year-old facility.

Mississippi State has joined with Dale Partners Architects and AECOM Sports to design a comprehensive plan that will see the Hump revamped with modern amenities and the arena’s first premium ticket options.

“Since 1975, Humphrey Coliseum has been the site of thrilling moments in the history of our men’s and women’s basketball programs, but after 43 years, it is time for an upgrade,” MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum said. “When completed, the new and improved Hump will be one of the most impressive venues in all of college basketball. I commend Dale Partners for its visionary plan to bring new energy to this historic arena. This investment will enhance the experience for Bulldog basketball fans of all ages.”

One of those new options will be a new club level that offers premium ticket holders a dedicated entrance and lobby that leads down to a 6,000-square foot sideline sideline club that offers nearly 580 club seats and 80 loge seats.

The new-look Hump will also include nearly 160 terrace seats at the concourse level.

“Humphrey Coliseum has been one of the most storied venues in all of college basketball,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “We are excited about the enhancements that will modernize the venue and offer Bulldog fans an unforgettable gameday experience. Expanded concourses, enhanced sightlines, new dining options and a luxurious club level are some of the many new features that will be coming to Humphrey Coliseum.”

In addition to new premium seating options, the renovation plans also include an expanded and updated concourse. Not only will the concourse be widened, but it will also offer sightlines to the court, expanded concessions and restrooms, fast casual dining options, and a new walk-in team store to purchase the latest Bulldog items and apparel.

The Humphrey Coliseum renovation plans are designed to complement the original structure that opened in 1975, as well as Mize Pavilion, the Bulldogs’ practice gym and coaches offices that debuted in 2011.

The renovation plan also includes two grand lobbies at the entrances on the east and west sides that feature direct views into the seating bowl.

Exterior entry plaza upgrades, office renovations and flex space for future opportunities are some of the other improvements included in the plan.

“It’s very exciting to hear about the planned renovation of our great arena,” Vic Schaefer, head coach of the Bulldog women’s team, said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the changes.”

“We’ve been talking about it since I arrived here,” Ben Howland said. “What’s going on here is really incredible. We’re really excited about it.”

Humphrey Coliseum has seen many tremendous moments in its 43-year history. Since ushering in the Hump with an 85-82 victory on Dec. 1, 1975, men’s basketball has put together a 447-180 home ledger.

It has also seen capacity crowds, with men’s basketball attendance going over the 3.7-million mark last season. The 2017-18 campaign, which saw Howland’s squad set a program record with 19 home victories, drew 146,271 fans, an average of 6,965 per contest.

Under Schaefer, fans have consistently packed the Hump and helped the Bulldogs rank among the national attendance leaders. Last season, a program-record 133,906 watched MSU go 18-0 on the home floor, the first time an MSU men’s or women’s squad has put together a perfect home ledger.

State, which has compiled over 400 home wins in women’s hoops, had the largest crowd in Humphrey Coliseum history as 10,794 watched the Dawgs’ victory against South Carolina. That total was the fourth time in the last three years that a crowd of 10,000-plus attended a women’s basketball game at the Hump.

Humphrey Coliseum has also hosted many acclaimed musical acts, including the likes of Bon Jovi, Tina Turner, Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, George Strait, Bob Dylan, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Jimmy Buffett and James Taylor.

For more information on the project, go to www.HailState.com/Hump.