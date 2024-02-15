MSU baseball coach Chris Lemonis says Bulldogs will have a chip on their shoulder this year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s baseball season gets started Friday at home against Air Force.

Hunter Hines and Dakota Jordan headline the returning star players and they have some good new faces as well as pitching coach Justin Parker from South Carolina, who is expected to make a big impact on Chris Lemonis’ coaching staff. But the Bulldogs have been picked to finish last in the SEC by multiple publications (SEC coaches poll is the most recent).

Lemonis said that has contributed to his excitement for this year’s slate.

“I think our guys have walked around with a chip on their shoulder,” Lemonis said. “There hasn’t been a lot of love, which we don’t deserve any love. We have to earn everything and that’s been the funnest part about this group. They’re pissed off and feel like they have something to prove. We have a lot of talent with this ballclub and whatever we do has to be earned and that’s what you’ll see with this group right now.”

First pitch Friday is set for 4 pm on SEC Network+.