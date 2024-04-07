MSU baseball comes back to beat Georgia 9-8, winning the series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball defeated Georgia 9-8 on Sunday to claim the series.

MSU was without catcher Johnny Long and third baseman Logan Kohler as the two were suspended after the incident in the eighth inning of Saturday’s loss.

Georgia took an early 5-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a grand slam from Kolby Branch. State responded with four runs in the bottom of the third. Chris Lemonis said he was proud of how his team never quit despite being down multiple times throughout the game.

“I feel like the old Rocky movie. We keep getting hit in the nose and keep getting back up,” Lemonis said.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Tuesday as they host UAB ahead of the weekend’s rivalry series at Ole Miss.