MSU baseball takes two of three games from Georgia Southern

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State baseball split the first two games of the series with Georgia Southern but rolled past the Eagles 10-2.

The Bulldogs were led by an amazing start from Jurrangelo Cijntje, he struck out seven batters while only allowing one hit and one earned run.

He entered the bottom of the fifth on the hook for the loss but the Diamond Dawgs finally got the offense rolling. Bryce Chance cashed in on a bases-loaded opportunity with a three-run double.

David Mershon added on in the sixth with an RBI single and the bats just kept rolling from there.

Mississippi State now has a day off before hosting Jackson State on Tuesday.