MSU baseball walked off by Florida in series closer, falls 4-3

No. 21 Mississippi State baseball lost 4-3 to No. 6 Florida in Sunday’s rubber match. The Bulldogs took just one of three games over the weekend in Gainesville, Florida.

MSU had a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning but Florida’s Jac Caglianone hit a 2-run home run to walk off the Bulldogs. It was the second game this weekend that ended in walk-off fashion after Florida won 7-6 on Friday.

Mississippi State will face Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dudy Noble Field.