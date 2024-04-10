MSU basketball’s KeShawn Murphy enters transfer portal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball forward KeShawn Murphy entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

Murphy, a 6-foot-10 native of Birmingham, Alabama, has spent his entire career in Starkville. He redshirted his freshman year, the 2021-22 season, and then played the last two seasons under head coach Chris Jans.

Murphy averaged 4.7 points, 3.1 rebound and one assist per game during the 2023-24 season. He missed the first five games of the season due to injury. Then Murphy missed a month during SEC play due to “personal reasons,” per Jans.