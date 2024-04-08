MSU Block and Bridle Club had their annual Cow Crawl race

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Block and Bridle Club hosted their annual Cow Crawl 5k race.

Participants had the opportunity to run the 5K with their dogs.

It was a race for those with two legs and their four-legged friends.

It is a perfect fit for the host group – Block and Bridle.

“So Block and Bridle is a club on campus,” Wilson said. “We work with animals and we work on animal husbandry within the group.”

Mallory Nance is the treasurer for the group. She said the race is to raise money for the club and for kids interested in agriculture to learn first-hand about livestock.

Members like Makayla Walker said she appreciates how Block and Bridle get involved with the community.

“They want to help the community and they do these fundraisers and get people involved,” Walker said. “I mean you don’t know that they do these things because you just think of animals and agriculture but they do care about the community and the kids.” “With feeding and donating to like food pantries and things like that.”

Experienced runner Jay McCurdy said he loves the opportunity to run for a good cause.

“I mean it’s supporting a good cause so Block and Bridle is a student-led group and I am glad to support them with my race entry and come out and show up,” McCurdy said.

Prizes, given to first, second, and third-place winners were gift cards from local restaurants.

The race was held at the MSU’s South Farm.

