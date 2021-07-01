MSU Bulldogs welcomed home by fans at Golden Triangle Regional Airport

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGIONAL AIRPORT, Miss. (WCBI) – A hero’s welcome. Mississippi State fans greeted their National champions just a couple of hours ago at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

The flight carrying the MSU Baseball team arrived a little after 3:00 to a crowd of enthusiastic fans.

Cowbells were ringing as the players and coaches stepped off the plane from Omaha.

The celebration continues tomorrow.

The parade route for the Diamond Dawgs begins at Fire Station One in Starkville. That’s by the Little Dooey.

The parade will travel east to campus, ending up at Dudy Noble field. And the celebration continues there at the ballpark.

WCBI will bring you complete coverage from along the parade route – and at Dudy Noble Field on WCBI News at 5 and WCBI News at 6.