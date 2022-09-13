MSU Career Expo continuing to help students find opportunities

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is in the air and so are job opportunities for college students.

Now is the time for Mississippi State students and networks to land internships and jobs.

The university’s bi-annual career expo, hosted by the career center, returned.

The event will continue tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. at the Mill at MSU Conference Center.

Over 200 companies are represented at the career expo.

“The opportunity to connect with companies that maybe they have heard of and they excited to meet for an internship for the summer or for the summer or for full-time employment after graduation but there also may be employers that they’ve never heard of before that they get to meet at this event that could be a great first step of their career,” said Bethany Mills, Executive Director Center.

Over 1,000 students are expected to attend the expo.