MSU CB Dantzler Drafted 89th Overall By Minnesota Vikings

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Mississippi State cornerback Cam Dantzler will officially be suiting up on Sundays.

Dantzler was drafted as the 89th overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Louisiana native posted a 4.64 40-yard dash and a 34.5 vertical jump during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February.

Dantzler recorded 108 tackles, five interceptions and 20 pass break-ups during his career at Mississippi State.

Dantzler is the second Bulldog to come off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.