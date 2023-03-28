MSU Center for America’s Veterans pays tribute to Vietnam Veterans

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University paid tribute to Vietnam Veterans.

MSU’s Center for America’s Veterans held its annual Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration Tuesday morning at Nusz Hall.

Vietnam Veterans Day is recognized on March 29.

50 years ago Wednesday, the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam.

The day is set aside to honor all veterans who served on active duty from November 1955 through May 15, 1975.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Gene Smith was the ceremonial wreath layer at the observance.

Smith was a Prisoner of War in Vietnam.

Organizers said events like this are important to honor veterans who didn’t always receive a friendly welcome home when they served.

“Well, I think it’s just very important to remember the sacrifices that were made by our Vietnam veterans, and all veterans as they go through the sacrifices with unsurmountable courage that it takes to serve this country in a volunteer capacity that they do,” said Doug Robinson, Interim Director for MSU’s Center for America’s Veterans.

There are about 7 million Vietnam Era Veterans.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter