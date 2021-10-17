Msu chemistry department puts a scientific spin on tailgating

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s chemistry department is putting a scientific spin on tailgating.

Students in the department hosted their annual tailgate extravaganza to kick off “National Chemistry Week.”

Organizers say the week allows students of all ages to enjoy the fun parts of chemistry.

During their tailgate today, students presented action-packed chemistry demonstrations like strawberry DNA extraction.

There was also music and a craft area for making tie-dyed T-shirts and slime.

The students have events planned throughout next week on campus, including a bake sale Monday and other chemistry demonstrations such as the screaming gummy bear and ping-pong eruption.

All of the events are open to the public