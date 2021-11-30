MSU coaches and athletes trade cowbells for Salvation Army bells

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State Coaches and athletes trade their cowbells for something a little smaller to kick off the Christmas season.

Diamond Dogs and the ladies of Hail State Hoops began ringing in the holidays at the Walmart Supercenter in Starkville today.

Players and coaches volunteered with the Salvation Army to help kick the Annual Red Kettle Campaign into high gear.

MSU head Baseball coach Coach Chris Lemonis says after the pandemic muted the bells last year, this year’s ringers are needed even more.

“You know last year with COVID, and being able to give back is much easier this year, and we have so many people who need help in our community, and hopefully, hopefully we’ll have that happen out here. I know our time and effort and money is going back into it, but you know we have so many people who need our help,” said Coach Lemonis.

The Christmas Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser.