MSU College of Business launches new entrepreneurship major this month

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – According to MSU Press Release, Mississippi State University’s College of Business is offering a new major in entrepreneurship, educating students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences to launch their ventures or bring innovative thinking to existing organizations.

The new program builds on the college’s long-standing commitment to entrepreneurship education. For many years, MSU has offered courses in Entrepreneurship, Experiential Innovation and Entrepreneurship (formerly Field Studies in Entrepreneurship), and Family Business Management. The new major adds new core courses like Creativity and Innovation and the capstone Business Venture Creation, providing a strong academic foundation for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Many students come to Mississippi State with a plan to start something big,” said College of Business Dean Scott Grawe. “Some of these big things are new businesses, and some are new paths within existing organizations. Our new entrepreneurship major provides the knowledge to succeed on either path.”

Entrepreneurship majors can enhance their studies through Mississippi State’s nationally recognized Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach, commonly known as the E-Center, which offers coworking space, startup funding, mentoring, and other programs that support student-led ventures. While participation in E-Center initiatives—such as business plan competitions or mentorship programs—is not required, these opportunities allow students to apply classroom learning in real-world settings.

“Entrepreneurship majors can learn through experience by engaging with MSU’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach,” said Laura Marler, the Jim and Pat Coggin Endowed Professor of Management and head of the Department of Management and Information Systems. “From pitch competitions to mentorship, there are many ways for students to put their ideas into action while earning their degree.”

Students can also choose to live in the entrepreneurship living-learning community, which offers designated on-campus housing for like-minded peers, fostering collaboration and innovation. In addition, MSU’s Entrepreneurship Club, or eClub, hosts networking events, guest speakers, and hands-on workshops throughout the year.

The new entrepreneurship major is open to incoming freshmen, transfer students, and current MSU students—including business administration majors—interested in pursuing a degree with a focus on creativity, innovation, and applied business skills.

Students seeking more information or wishing to apply should contact Kim McLeod, academic coordinator for the College of Business, at kmcleod@business.msstate.edu or 662- 325-1891. Learn more about the College of Business at www.business.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.