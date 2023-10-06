MSU College of Forest Resources hosts Discovery Day for area students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Grant Peterson has always had a passion for the outdoors.

“I spent a lot of time at Noxubee Wildlife Refuge as a kid,” Peterson said. “Over the past hundred years or so, they restored it to this beautiful pristine wetland. Seeing that journey that land can take to be more functional and beautiful really inspired me to do the same thing and protect these important ecosystems and help restore them.”

Peterson along with hundreds of students gathered on Mississippi State University’s Campus to learn about opportunities within natural resources.

MSU Admissions Coordinator Cory Bailey said they are trying to invest in students early on in their college careers.

“There are not as many students graduating in these types of programs across the country to fill the demand of these types of jobs,” Bailey said.

Dean Wes Butler said the state of Mississippi has a rich history of biodiversity and outdoorsmanship which feeds back into the economy as well as the planet.

“It supports a $12 billion economic impact and about 67,000 jobs in the state with a $3.3 billion payroll,” Butler said. “They also produce what we call environmental service. That’s clean water, clean air, pollination services, things like that that were as a society depend on.”

There are a variety of degrees within the college, but the most popular is the wildlife, fisheries, and aquaculture.

“We all like fried Catfish,” Butler said.

Catfish is the largest single aquaculture species in the United States. And 60% of the aquaculture production is raised in the state.

“We train future fisheries biologists to manage wild populations and we also train aquaculture specialists to raise food like catfish to feed people,” Butler said.

Butler said they are growing leaders to preserve natural resources for years to come.

“Seeing Mississippi state and their role in the research community has been pretty impactful,” Peterson said.

