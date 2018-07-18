MSU D-Line “Gamewreckers”, Saban Addresses QB Competition

WATCH: Mississippi State and Alabama endured the third day of SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia, Wednesday.

A lot of expectations in Starkville in 2018, and the key could be a dominant defensive line. Head coach Joe Moorhead believes he has multiple players in the front-seven that are “gamewreckers.”

The question of the day for the reigning national champions was who will be the starter in week one, Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa.

Nick Saban said “having two is better than none.”