MSU DE Jordan Davis says ‘finding confidence’ has led to camp success

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- After the first day of preseason camp, Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach said DE Jordan Davis was ‘the most notable guy’.

The senior will have a bigger role this season and he attributes the preseason camp success to his ability to find more confidence.

“I came real far from where I was last year. Last year it was a mental game finding my confidence and rhythm. Especially because it was my first time at D1,” Davis said.

“He is a cool guy that you want to be around,” defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy said. “He’s a guy you want around as a brother”.

Former Mississippi State linebacker and current Kansas City Chief LB Willie Gay’s work ethic set a great example for Davis.

“I’d see him staying late after practice all the time,” Davis said. “When I saw him and all those other players get that extra work I felt like everyone was on the same page”.

Mississippi State returns to the practice field on Friday.