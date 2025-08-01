MSU doctoral student receives distinguished assistantship

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – According the Mississippi State University’s Press Release, Dalton Whitt, a doctoral student at Mississippi State University, has been named the recipient of the Dr. Will D. Carpenter Distinguished Field Scientist Graduate Assistantship.

Bayer, a multinational agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation, funds the award in honor of Will D. Carpenter, a 1952 MSU agronomy graduate who spent three decades with Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer in 2018. Carpenter retired in the early 1990s as vice president and general manager of the company’s new products division. The assistantship is awarded to a graduate student working in weed science-related research.

Whitt’s selection for the Carpenter Assistantship highlights MSU’s commitment to developing the next generation of agricultural scientists tackling today’s most urgent crop management challenges. The assistantship, funded through a $500,000 endowment, also provides a scholarship and stipend for Whitt, allowing him to continue his producer-focused work when other funds are unavailable.

A Greenville native, Whitt’s interest in weed science began during summer jobs at agricultural research stations, including Corteva Agriscience in Stoneville.

“One of my greatest inspirations for getting to where I am today was my grandfather,” Whitt said. “He worked for the USDA in Stoneville, and growing up around him really helped spark my curiosity. He encouraged me to ask questions and look at the world through a scientific lens.”

Whitt holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Delta State University and a master’s degree in agronomy from MSU.

Working alongside Jason Bond, a research and extension professor in weed science in the MSU Department of Plant and Soil Sciences stationed at the Delta Research and Extension Center, Whitt’s research is on Italian ryegrass, a primary winter annual weed in row crop systems across the Southeast.

“Finding useful and realistic answers for growers is our main priority,” Whitt said. “Specifically, we’re attempting to make the best economical and environmentally responsible choices when answering questions on how to manage these weeds.”

To address rising herbicide resistance concerns, Whitt conducted a statewide survey, collecting Italian ryegrass seeds from 87 different populations. He then grew the seeds in a greenhouse under controlled conditions and tested to determine resistance to commonly used herbicides. His ongoing research explores how Italian ryegrass management affects soil fertility and herbicide effectiveness under varying weather conditions.

According to Bond, Whitt’s master’s level research work on a new herbicide for the U.S. rice industry demonstrated his strong potential for doctoral-level work.

“Dalton’s experience and skillset align perfectly with the assistantship,” Bond said. “The Delta Research and Extension Center is fortunate to have a young scientist contributing to our research.”

If interested in funding an MSU assistantship, contact Will Staggers, director of development for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, MSU Extension Service and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, 662-325-2837.

For more information on the MSU Department of Plant and Soil Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, visit www.pss.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu .

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.