Mississippi State says partnership with EMCC is vital to Golden Triangle’s economic growth

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State’s vice president for research and economic development was at the Communiversity Tuesday to promote the partnership between MSU and East Mississippi Community College.

Julie Jordan says that the Communiversity has already realized its purpose as a force for economic growth in the region by supporting and providing job training across all kinds of disciplines. It is an effort that Jordan says MSU continues to support. She says that State recently established a new program called the Bachelor of Applied Science, which allows any EMCC graduate with a technical degree to transfer to MSU and earn a bachelor’s degree without losing any of their credits.

“When companies come to visit Mississippi State or they come to visit the (Golden Triangle Development LINK) or they come to visit any of the regional communities, this is the place we bring them,” she says. “We show them that this is the kind of first-class facility that (you can build). If you will come here, your employees can be trained, pre-screened, and we can develop partnerships. If the Communiversity needs to do the training, they can do it, if Mississippi State University needs to bring higher-level advanced manufacturing techniques to the process, we’re here to do that part of the process.”

Jordan says the Communiversity has become a local showcase for what companies can expect by investing in and collaborating with others in the Golden Triangle.