MSU encouraged students to register to vote with registration event

Student volunteers were set up at the Drill Field to make sure their classmates have a chance to be a part of the process.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a startling statistic for a Representative Democracy, but according to the 2020 Census, one out of every 4 people that is eligible to vote isn’t registered.

Some students at Mississippi State University were out today trying to improve those numbers.

Today is National Voter Registration Day.

Every year people miss deadlines or simply don’t know where to register.

“Because the decisions that are made by leaders now will affect them for 60 or 70 years to come. So, students, in particular, who have just reached voting age, have the most to gain by voting. They have the most time and policy that will influence them,” said Tanner Deyoung, Senior at MSU.

Since 2012, 4.5 million people have registered on National Voter Registration Day, including 1.5 million in 2020 alone.