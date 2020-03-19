MSU Extension staff member tests positive for coronavirus in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An MSU-affiliated employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee is an MSU extension staff member in Pike County in the Magnolia office.

MSU officials said the employee tested positive after leaving the office feeling unwell. MSU will not identify the staff member.

The MSU Extension leadership staff told the employee and all associated colleagues to self-quarantine as provided for in federal and state emergency guidelines.

The office has been temporarily closed.

MSU said it will provide a professional cleaning and disinfection procedure for the Magnolia Extension Office and also follow all COVID-19 response guidelines.