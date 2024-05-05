LCSO wants people aware of a scam circling the area

Sheriff Jim Johnson says they have received several reports of someone making phone calls stating they are with the Lee County Sheriff's Department.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants people to be aware of a scam circling the area.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says they have received several reports of someone making phone calls stating they are with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller usually has some basic personal information and they state that they have a warrant for missed jury duty or something of that nature.

The department does not make phone any calls asking for money.

If you receive a call like this, hang up, and do not give them personal information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X