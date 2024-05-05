Winston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting at Dave’s Club

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, 911 received a call about someone being shot at Dave’s Club at 169 Joseph Road in Winston County.

Deputies found Steven Hunt outside the club with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

Hunt was taken by ambulance to Winston Medical Center and later transferred to UMMC.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department developed a suspect in this case, Tyler Steele.

Steele turned himself in that morning and was transported to the Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility.

He is awaiting an initial appearance in Winston County Justice Court.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate this case.

