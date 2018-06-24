MSU Fans Welcome The Diamond Dawgs Home From Omaha

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State’s baseball team gets a welcome home from the Bulldog fans.

The Diamond Dawgs finished with an overall 39-29 record to end the season.

We caught up with Bulldog fans on Sunday after the team’s return.

“I can not express of how proud I am of this team,” said Savannah, TN native Kristie Bell. “This was our first year to be season ticket holders with the expansion of the stadium. We are just really excited to get to be here, and from the very beginning we’ve just known that they were a special group.”

“I didn’t get to go to Omaha,” adds Savannah, TN native Chris Bell. “I had to work. My wife left me. The non Mississippi State graduate left me to go to Omaha. Left her graduate husband so she could go to Omaha. I’ve graduated in 1988 and I’ve yet to go to Omaha. I’m living vicariously through her.”