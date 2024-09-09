MSU football coach Jeff Lebby talks weaknesses after ASU loss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Jeff Lebby’s first road test as MSU football’s head coach was less than ideal. The Bulldogs fell 30-23 to Arizona State, but they trailed 27-3 to the Sun Devils at half.

Despite comeback efforts, there are still some glaring issues to fix on both sides of the ball.

Starting on defense, the Bulldogs allowed 346 rushing yards — including 262 yards from ASU running back Cam Skattebo.

“It’s one story and it’s tackling,” Lebby said. “25 missed tackles, over 250 yards after contact. I think that was the frustrating part for our guys.”

On offense, MSU struggled to convert on third down. The Bulldogs went just 3-11 on third down.

“We could not play clean football on third downs,” Lebby said.

MSU will look to turn things around this Saturday as it hosts Toledo for a night game at Davis Wade Stadium.

“Their energy in the building this morning was good,” Lebby said. “Our intent at practice was good and people incredibly locked in.”