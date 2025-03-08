SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: Ole Miss just falls short against #1 Texas

The Rebels still maintain hope and confidence to host in the NCAA Tournament.

For the second time this season, Ole Miss kept it close against top-ranked Texas before ultimately falling short. It adds to an already impressive resume featuring one of the most difficult schedules in the country for the Rebels, who have truly been battle tested.

Ole Miss was eliminated from the SEC Tournament on Friday night due to the Texas loss, but following the game, they still remained both hopeful and confident that they should be chosen to host in the NCAA Tournament when their names are called on Selection Sunday.

“Look at our resume all year long. We’ve competed with the best of the best, from USC to UCONN to Texas. We’ve beat teams like LSU. We’ve beat teams like Vanderbilt when they were ranked,” said forward Madison Scott. “We’ve shown that we belong. We’re right there, and that would be my pitch to the committee.”

Now, all that’s left to do is wait. Selection Sunday is on March 16th, and at that point Ole Miss will know their destiny. The metrics are there, as many bracketologists do have them as a four-seed and in a hosting position. We’ll see if the final result leads to hosting in Oxford for the first time in program history.