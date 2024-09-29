MSU football falls at No. 1 Texas, Michael Van Buren impresses in first start

Photo Credit: Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State football fell 35-13 at No. 1 Texas in Austin, Texas. The Bulldogs came into the game as a 37-point underdog.

True freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren scored the lone touchdown for the Bulldogs on a 12 yard rush. Van Buren finished with 144 yards and no interceptions.

MSU kept the game close early, only trailing 14-6 at the half. But the Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t slow down quarterback Arch Manning. He was 26-31 for 324 yards and two touchdowns against MSU.

The Bulldogs fall to 1-4. Next up is the bye week.