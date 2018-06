OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument at a party lands a Mississippi State football player in jail.

Now, Reggie Todd, 21, is charged with one count of Simple Assault.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to the hospital about an injured person in the early morning hours of June 10.

Investigators say Todd punched another man at the party.

Todd turned himself in on Tuesday.

He’s been released on a $1,000 bond.