MSU Football Players Protest Practice

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Sports around the country have been brought to a two-day standstill.

Thursday evening, Mississippi State football became the latest of college athletic programs to boycott practice.

MSU players were seen at Unity Park in Starkville, Miss, following the players decision to boycott practice.

The collective boycott that is sweeping sports throughout the nation began with the Milwaukee Bucks refusing to compete in a playoff game on Wednesday.

The protest was in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot 7-times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mississippi State is the fourth FBS school to join the protest.

The Bulldogs are expected to resume practice on Friday, Aug. 28th.