MSU freshman WR Mario Craver shines in debut, HC Jeff Lebby wasn’t surprised

There’s plenty of new when it comes to Mississippi State football this year. New head coach, new quarterback, defensive coordinator, the list goes on.

But it also includes some freshmen who may be impactful sooner rather than later. Freshman receiver Mario Craver first that description. He caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over Eastern Kentucky. Craver will be a valuable asset for Jeff Lebby’s team this year, and the head coach isn’t surprised at all that Craver had such a strong debut.

“In the spring we saw flashes and in fall camp we saw incredible consistency,” Lebby said. “Nothing that he did on Saturday surprised me. He has a chance to be an elite player for us for a long time. When you have young guys who practice the way he does and spend time continuing to learn what to do of course inspires teammates.”

Mississippi State visits Arizona State this Saturday at 9:30 pm. You can watch the game on ESPN.