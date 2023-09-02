MSU gameday parking update: All grass parking lots closed

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- Due to significant rainfall, Mississippi State University will be closing all of its grass parking lots for its home opener against Southeastern Louisiana.

If you already purchased prepaid parking passes for the Pace Seed Lot, you can park in the paved area of Pace Seed Lab.

Those planning to park in the “Bully Grass” can park in the paved section of the Pace Seed Lab or the Sorority parking lots.

You can purchase parking passes tomorrow at the Wise Center south of Blackjack Road, the Research Park north of Highway 182, in the Zacharias Village parking lot via George Perry Drive and Hwy 182, or the Sponsored Parking area.

Shuttle service will be provided from the Wise Center and the Research Park.

People with Lot 28 passes are recommended to use Bost Drive to unload their tailgates followed by parking in the sorority parking area or lots 26,36, or 38.

Attendants will be available to assist with accommodations.

The university apologizes for the inconvenience but says the decision was made in an abundance of caution.