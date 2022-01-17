MSU guard Iverson Molinar named SEC player of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (MSU Athletics) – After a perfect week at home which vaulted the Mississippi State men’s basketball team into sole possession of fourth place in the SEC standings, Iverson Molinar collected SEC Player of the Week announced Monday by the conference office.

Mississippi State has tucked away at least one SEC Player of the Week award during all seven seasons with Ben Howland as head coach. It’s the second career SEC weekly honor for Molinar.

Molinar is the only SEC player to register double figures during every one of his team’s games this season. The Panama native dialed up 26.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as State defeated Georgia and No. 24 Alabama.

Molinar fired in 17 of his career-high 28 points and handed out six of his career-high tying seven assists during the second half of the Georgia game.

The junior guard validated that performance with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists versus No. 24 Alabama. He and Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly are the only SEC players to rank inside the league’s top 10 in points and assists this season. On the defensive end, he limited Quinerly to five points and two assists.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State continues its rugged 10-game stretch over the next month with another NCAA NET Quad 1 matchup at Florida on Wednesday. Tip time is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT televised by the SEC Network and streamed online courtesy of the Watch ESPN app.