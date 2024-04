MSU guard Mjracle Sheppard enters transfer portal

Mississippi State guard Mjracle Sheppard entered the transfer portal, the freshman announced on social media.

pic.twitter.com/hLIkmYP9N8 — not a miracle but THE MJRACLE (@Mjracle1) April 11, 2024

Sheppard spent only one season in Starkville under head coach Sam Purcell. She averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 assists through 36 games during the 2023-24 season.

“I’m grateful for the experiences and memories I’ve gained at Mississippi State, and excited to see what the future holds,” Sheppard said in a statement.