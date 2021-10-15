MSU HC Chris Lemonis talks fall ball:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- While most of the sports world is focused on football during this time of the year, Mississippi State baseball players are getting their reps during fall ball. Their quest of repeating as national champions has begun.

Most programs around the country have valuable lineup contributors to replace and MSU is no different. It won’t be easy replacing center fielder Rowdey Jordan (picked in the 11th round by the Mets) and right fielder/SEC Player of the Year Tanner Allen (picked in the fourth round by the Marlins). The departure of College World Series Most Outstanding Player Will Bednar and left-handers Houston Harding/Christian MacLeod leave the Bulldogs without many pitchers returning that have much starting experience (Jackson Fristoe has the most with 49 innings pitched in 2021).

“We’ve got about six guys in there who could start,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Preston Johnson, Cade Smith is one who has had a good fall and Brandon Smith. Then you have Stone Simmons and some younger ones too. They’ve had good outings and it is hard when facing this offense every day. We have outfield battles, center field is a battle. Got a couple guys out there. Jess Davis, Brayland Skinner can really defend. Kellum Clark will play right. Big bat in the lineup but has to improve defensively.”

We’ll keep you updated on how the rest of the fall goes for the Bulldogs.