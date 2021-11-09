MSU HC Mike Leach wasn’t joking about an open tryout for kickers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- After Mississippi State lost at Arkansas 31-28 on Saturday and missed three field goals including the potential game-tying one as time expired, head coach Mike Leach said there’s an open tryout on campus for kickers. He wasn’t kidding. People have reached out, and his goal is to have a pile of them to develop. Most of his kickers in the past have been walk-ons.

I asked Leach if the comments after the game have impacted the confidence of his current kickers Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord. Here’s his response: