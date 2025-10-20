MSU Head Basketball Coach speaks at the Rotary Club in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “A lot of new”, that’s one way Mississippi State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Jans describes this year’s squad.

This year’s team has only four returning players and 11 new faces, including four freshmen.

One of those returning players, Gai (Guy) Chol, will be out for the season due to a recent injury.

Jans said this Freshman class is the best he’s had in his time at MSU.

He said the combination of the transfer portal and NIL deals has changed the landscape of college sports.

But players, coaches, and fans are adjusting.

“And because of it, you’ll see a lot of teams have a lot of ‘new’. Most teams are going to have a majority of their players be new players – like for us this year, we have 15 guys on our team, and 11 of them are new, and that’s going to be pretty common. So, the fans, each and every year, are going to have to use their programs early in the season to get familiar with the players and the new names,” said Jans.

The Bulldogs tip off their 4th season under Chris Jans on November 5.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.