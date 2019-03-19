MSU holds candlelight vigil for New Zealand shooting victims

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI)- On March 15th, 2019, 50 people were killed and 50 more were injured in a terror attack that targeted two mosques in Chirstchurch, New Zealand.

On Tuesday, Mississippi State University’s Muslim Student Association held a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims.

- Advertisement -

People from various ethnicities and religions met at the Chapel of Memories.

They say it’s important for Muslim populations in the Golden Triangle area to feel supported at this time, and they are calling for people of all faiths to come together as one.

“First of all, I asked myself ‘should I go for the prayer today’ because I had my Friday prayer at that time. ‘Should I go for that prayer? Is it really safe to keep practicing your prayer anymore?'” said MSU Muslim Student Association President Ahmad Taninah.

The mosque shootings in New Zealand had MSU students of Muslim faith questioning their safety.

Tuesday afternoon, they decided to overcome their fears and gather together for a candlelight vigil at the Chapel of Memories.

“You know what I see in people of faith? Faith kind of prevails over all. They say in spite of this… In spite of this, we are going to go and pray and keep on praying and practicing our faith,” said Professor Rani Sullivan.

Sullivan is an Aerospace Engineering professor at MSU, and she says this gathering is crucial.

“For people to turn out and show them this support is incredibly valuable. This is essentially their family while they are here,” said Sullivan.

Several religious leaders of various faiths also attended the vigil to show their support.

“I think, especially for the Muslim community here, it means that they know they’re not alone. There are people that support them and love them and want them to be here. This is their home,” said Rev. Anne Harris of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Columbus.

This is the second vigil of the school year for the Chapel. The first took place after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting last fall.

Attendees say they fear society will become de-sensitized to mass shootings.

“I think that the loss of human life can never go there. That is why this type of gathering, this type of vigil, is so incredibly important. It brings home the seriousness, the gravity, and the preciousness of human life,” said Sullivan.

And they hope Tuesday’s vigil will help people of various backgrounds see past their differences.

“There has to be an end to this violence. We’re all working toward that end, and each one of us has to do our individual piece,” said Harris.

MSU President Mark Keenum was also in attendance at the vigil and provided the opening address.