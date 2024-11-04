MSU holds voters registration drive for young voters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Election day is less than 24 hours away.

For some college students, it will be their first time voting.

MSU held a mass voter registration drive in September to help students get registered to vote.

Now, some of those same students are putting their right to vote in action.

“As a woman living in the south, my reproductive rights are on the line. As the child of immigrants, my family’s status is on the line, so it is very important to me”, said MSU student Stella Finnegan.

“So I’m hoping to actually vote tomorrow it’s the very bare minimum you can do in this world to have your voice heard”, said MSU student Zackery Medina.

Several students said they feel this is one of the most important elections of their lives.

