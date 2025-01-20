MSU hosts breakfast at Starkville’s First Baptist Church warehouse

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Over in Starkville, community members broke bread as a way to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

On Monday, January 20, Mississippi State University hosted a community breakfast and dialogues at the First Baptist Church Warehouse.

As part of other activities and events hosted by the college, the community was invited for a sermon in the Chapel of Memories.

Following the national day of remembrance, people can visit the Holmes Cultural Diversity Center on Thursday, January 20, for a celebratory experience in the Colvard.

student union that encourages students to envision their legacy through creative artwork.

MSU said this is just one way they are taking care of what matters.

” We just think this is a great moment to show the community the unity that we already have. Especially, amongst us as pastors and churches here in Starkville, and to remind ourselves there is work still to do. To reach our communities, to help our children grow up with a better future, and to build better relationships across the barriers that tend to separate us far too often,” said Joe Horan from Bridgeway Church.

Several different organizations played a role in putting on the day’s events.

To learn more about what’s happening at MSU, visit msstate.edu.

