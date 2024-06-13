MSU hosts conference to improve ag and forest industries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of Mississippi State University and forestry was the topic of discussion at the Bost Conference Center.

“Ours is a very dynamic industry because there are a lot of things that are changing,” said Keith Coble MSU’s Vice President of Agriculture Forestry, and Veterinary Medicine.

The school brought together leaders in the ag – ag-forestry and veterinarian industries for the conference. Mississippi State President Mark Keenum said having University leaders on campus, is a great way to have a better understanding of how to better MSU’s future.

“Our global population is expanding at an unbelievable pace. Mississippi is well positioned to help produce the food we need as a nation and to help meet the needs globally. It will take innovation and technology to produce while maintaining the sustainability of our natural resources,” said Keenum.

Executive Director of the Mississippi Forestry Association Casey Anderson said meetings like this, create more opportunities for Mississippians.

“We have identified that it is really important for a lot of these commodity groups to come together to help bring more industry to our state, and maybe open up some new pathways for new markets within Mississippi,” said Anderson.

Attendees participated in discussions of five main categories. Commercial crops, specialty crops, livestock, forestry and natural resources, and rural communities.

“They all work hand and hand; all of our commodities are big industries for our state. They produce a lot of capital for our state, and a lot of investment for our state,” said Anderson.

Keenum said having discussions like this with stakeholders, prepares students majoring in agriculture for their career path.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X