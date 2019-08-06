MSU hosts conference to talk about mental health resources for students

With a new semester only weeks away, there's one conversation MSU's Department of Health Promotion and Wellness is pushing...mental health.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Homework, studying, and sometimes just life can all be overwhelming for any college student.

Mental health.

The department put together a conference to talk about resources available for students going through a stressful time.

Sometimes, it can be hard to be an advocate for yourself.

That’s why MSU’s Department of Health Promotion and Wellness hosted a “Stay Under the Umbrella of Wellness Conference” to promote healthy living on college campuses.

Numbers show it’s can be easy for students to get feel anxious.

“If you look at statistics, depression and anxiety are the top two reasons students become stressed and feel overwhelmed throughout their freshman and even up to their senior year,” said event coordinator Santee Ezell.

Ezell said they’re covering a wide variety of topics to ensure student health and safety.

“We’re focusing on opioid prevention, collegiate recovery, sexual assault, advocacy, Title IX. We want them to know well-being affects them wherever they are and those environments,” said Ezell.

Blake Schneider, of Collegiate Recovery Community, said it’s beneficial to educate students on these topics, as it plays a major role to student success.

“It’s important from a perspective of getting more knowledge, getting more information that we can take back to our respective workplaces and help with health and well being,” said Schneider.

The Department of Mental Health received funding from federal agencies called SAMHSA, also known as, Substance Abuse Mental Health Service Administration.

With those funds, the department will put together opioid abuse programs and develop prevention methods.

“What are those healthy coping strategies? How can we be of support to each other,” said Ezell.

Ezell hoped this conference invites more students to have the conversation on mental health on campus and within the community.

The Department of Health Promotion and Wellness will continue to host events and programs on this conversation throughout the school year.