MSU hosts lecture for high school students interested in agriculture

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is hosting the Mississippi Youth Institute.

It gives high school students more insight into the future of food security and careers in agriculture.

MSU brought in industry experts to give high school students a look at some of the latest trends and career opportunities in the field of Agriculture.

Organizers also hope they are shaping the next generation of leaders in fighting world hunger.

MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences hosted its annual World Food Prize Mississippi Youth Institute.

Students involved with the Youth Institute research and write essays exploring solutions to global food insecurity.

They also take part in short discussions and group presentations and learn about careers in Agriculture…

One thing they’re learning is that the global problem of food insecurity is also a *local* one.

“We have food insecure families here in the state of Mississippi but we also want to think about how the things we do here can impact other populations globally as well,” Scott Willard said. “Our food web is interconnected whether you are in Mississippi or you are halfway around the world. So, students thinking about their place in that, their place in that food web is important as they consider how they might solve some of these problems again that have local connections and global connections.”

Students say the event has given them a fresh perspective on some current issues and those that could be shaping their future.

“I want to work in the medical field and see that we can do international organizations with the medical to help those in need with malnutrition,” Raven Mcelvaine said. “I think that’ll be perfect for me because I just love helping those in need: children, women, men, anyone.”

“Actually I came to know about this through a project we had to do at school, it was a grade and everything and we did a research paper,” Kayla Upperson said. “Then, they chose about five people from my class to come bring that paper here and so I would never believe that brought me and picture me going to Iowa to and meet global leaders and things like that so.”

The top students from the Mississippi Youth Institute will also have access to scholarship and internship opportunities in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.