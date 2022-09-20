MSU hosts panel featuring women in leadership

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is showcasing the talents of women in leadership roles on campus and in the community.

The university’s office of Human Resources Management hosted a panel discussion today featuring female leaders at MSU and Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

They each shared experiences in their respective roles and offered advice about navigating the academic, political, and business world as a woman.

A survey conducted by Pew Research shows a majority of Americans say they would like to see more women in top leadership positions.

“I think it’s really important as women to just share our stories, how we got here today, and to really show a representation of ages, ethnicity, experiences so that all women know it’s attainable,” said Bethany Mills, one of the panelists for the discussion.

WCBI’S Aundrea Self moderated today’s panel. They also took questions from the audience.