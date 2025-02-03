MSU hosts regional journalism conference for the first time

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – The field of Journalism plays into a broad range of careers.

Mississippi State University hosted the annual Southeast Journalism conference for the first time.

This conference is for college students who are interested in pursuing journalism as a career.

The Southeast Journalism Conference, also known as the SEJC, rotates among universities around the South.

This year it was Mississippi State’s opportunity to host.

The conference provides journalism students an opportunity to take part in workshops, build their skill sets, and network with experienced professionals in the field.

“How does it feel to host it’s a lot of work,” Josh Foreman said. “But, if you put a lot of work into something and then you get a great result, that’s what life is all about. That is satisfaction so I’m happy that we are hosting a great conference. ”

Around 200 students came from more than 20 universities to attend and take part in several on-site competitions.

They said the conference was everything they expected.

“A lot of times in the journalism field, people have like a Doomsday kind of attitude where you not going to get a job or journalism is a dying field,” Alyssa Williams said. “Especially with the introduction of AI. But to see people actively doing what I want to do is inspiring. It showed me that hey it isn’t a dying field, or it is a place for journalism students to go.”

“It’s been crazy to get to experience and get to hear from so many different people who do so many different things with journalism,” Taye Coleman said.

The conference also has a positive impact on the instructors who are involved.

“I for one love seeing a light bulb go off over students as they’re learning something be it their craft or networking or just feeling more comfortable in how they do what it is they do,” Larz Roberts said. “This is one big part of that.”

“It’s putting them in touch with people who they really would not ever have a chance to meet, and they are learning from them so that’s what the conference is all about and that’s what they are doing,” Foreman said.

The conference will end with a banquet announcing the winners of all categories from the on-site competition students competed in.

The President of the Southeast Journalism Conference says he thanks everyone for the support from the event.