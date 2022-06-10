MSU iCreate camp to host pop up shop Saturday in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – While most parents pay for summer camps, these campers are earning instead.

Mississippi State University’s iCreate camp for young entrepreneurs gears up for business Saturday during their pop-up shop in Starkville.

This week-long camp taught leadership and teamwork to help them build, market, and sell their products.

Campers say that they have created products for all people.

Also, campers keep all the money from the sales.

“From 10-2, you can into the idea shop here on Main Street and buy all products made by iCreate campers. This year’s theme is kitchen so they are going to have supplies, accessories, different things they have build like trays, coasters, and knives,” said Brooke Lammert, program coordinator.

The iCreate Camp will return next summer for ages 13 through 17