MSU, Kentucky women’s basketball game rescheduled for January 13th

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – The Mississippi State women’s basketball game at Kentucky has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 in Lexington, Ky. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The contest was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, but a combination of positive Covid-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky women’s basketball program forced the game to be postponed.