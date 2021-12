MSU linebacker Aaron Brule enters NCAA transfer portal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — A major key to Mississippi State football’s defense is leaving Starkville.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season, MSU linebacker Aaron Brule entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247sports on Thursday.

During his four year stint as a Bulldog, Brule racked up 142 tackles and 18 tackles for loss. Brule will be available as a graduate transfer.