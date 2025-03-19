MSU making big impact in both education and state economy

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is making a big impact. Not just in education, but in the state’s economy.

A new study finds that MSU generates nearly $3.9 Billion annually for Mississippi.

The report released on Wednesday, March 19, highlights the university’s growing influence.

For every $1 taxpayers invest, MSU returns $25 in income to the state.

With more than 80,000 jobs supported, MSU accounts for one in every 15 jobs statewide.

Research plays a key role, bringing in $320 million in economic impact, while agriculture, forestry, and veterinary programs contribute $1.7 Billion.

MSU president Mark Keenum said the numbers confirm what they’ve long believed:

“This university is a powerful economic engine that’s helping to drive our state economy that helps create jobs and opportunities for our citizens of course, we are about education and the outstanding job that we do of educating our students and equipping them with the skills that they need to have outstanding careers here in Mississippi and beyond that is something that we take great pride in,” said Keenum.

the university also fuels the economy through alumni wages, student and visitor spending, and cutting-edge innovation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.