MSU men’s basketball dominates Missouri, picks up first road win

Grace Ybarra,

Mississippi State men’s basketball secured its first road win of the season at Missouri on Saturday, defeating the Tigers 75-51. The Bulldogs improve to 16-8 (5-6 in SEC play) and keeps them on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Shakeel Moore shot the lights out from deep. He went 4-4 from 3-point range, scoring 14 total points to mark his fifth-straight game in double figures.

Josh Hubbard led the team in scoring with 16 points and drained four 3-pointers.

The Tigers kept things close heading into the half, trailing by just four points. But the Bulldogs came out of the break with a burst of energy — going on a 13-4 run in the first five minutes of the second half.

Despite the win, MSU struggled at the free-throw line. They shot just 10-21.

Mississippi State’s next game is at home versus Arkansas on Feb. 17.

