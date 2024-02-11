MSU men’s basketball dominates Missouri, picks up first road win

Mississippi State men’s basketball secured its first road win of the season at Missouri on Saturday, defeating the Tigers 75-51. The Bulldogs improve to 16-8 (5-6 in SEC play) and keeps them on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Shakeel Moore shot the lights out from deep. He went 4-4 from 3-point range, scoring 14 total points to mark his fifth-straight game in double figures.

Josh Hubbard led the team in scoring with 16 points and drained four 3-pointers.

The Tigers kept things close heading into the half, trailing by just four points. But the Bulldogs came out of the break with a burst of energy — going on a 13-4 run in the first five minutes of the second half.

Despite the win, MSU struggled at the free-throw line. They shot just 10-21.

Mississippi State’s next game is at home versus Arkansas on Feb. 17.